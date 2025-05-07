Are airports really turning people without real ID away? We flew to Reno to find out

However, this extra step might create a backup at security, and travelers have been warned to arrive at airports three hours early to account for delays.

But over the last week, the TSA has backpedaled on its hard-line approach — likely because only 58% of Californians are Real ID compliant, according to data from the DMV. TSA is now saying it’ll accept travelers without a Real ID or passport, as long as they provide supporting documents , such as a Global Entry card, veteran health ID card, or permanent resident card.

For weeks, the Transportation Security Administration has warned: No Real ID, no domestic flight, starting May 7. The goal was for airline passengers to meet new federal security standards. But the deadline has sparked chaos at the DMV, as the ID requires an in-person visit and has led to hours-long waits — leading some people to rethink their Memorial Day plans. Like a reported 124 million Americans , I hadn’t gotten my act together to get my Real ID. In my case, because I have a passport (which only 51% of Americans have), I wasn’t especially stressed. But I wondered if it would matter.

I expected chaos. I set an alarm for 5 a.m., hailed an Uber, and hustled to SFO, where I would attempt to fly to Reno, Nev., without a Real ID on Real ID deadline day. And guess what happened? Nothing. I sailed through security, no questions asked or extra screening necessary.

Security theater?

I wasn’t the only one who experienced the no-friction process. “No one stopped me or said anything at all,” said Chris Williams, a 25-year-old engineer, sitting at his gate for a flight to Houston. He didn’t have a Real ID but had zero concerns about missing his flight. “So many people fly every day,” he said. “The government really doesn’t want people complaining, so I knew they weren’t going to be a-holes about this.”

It took eight minutes to reach security, where I scanned my iPhone pass and handed the TSA agent my driver’s license. The agent gave it a brief once-over and waved me on without requesting additional information or other documents . (Just in case, I had brought my passport and expired Global Entry card as backups.) It took me a couple more minutes to clear the baggage scan, and then I was in the terminal.

The man behind me in line tapped his stick impatiently. “I think it’s because they’re renovating the airport,” he grumbled. Every few minutes, “Be Real ID ready!” flashed on the LCD screens above the checkpoint signs.

As of now, the dire warnings feel like security theater. On Wednesday morning, I arrived at SFO at 6:30 a.m. — two hours before my flight’s departure time, and a full hour earlier than I usually would, just in case my lack of a Real ID caused issues. The line for economy stretched down the hallway, but it moved quickly, and the volume of people was considerably less dense than the Thanksgiving or Christmas airport crush.

The Reno-to-San Francisco leg

Having made it onto my flight without issue, I flew to Reno for leg two of my Real ID-less journey. As I write this, I'm sitting in the terminal, three hours before my return flight to SFO.

In 20 minutes, I will exit the terminal, then attempt to reenter without flashing a Real ID or resorting to one of my backup options.



Will I make it in as easily as I did in San Francisco?

A few hours later…

After a quick stroll around Reno, enjoying the 70-degree weather, I headed back to the terminal. It had more REAL ID signage than San Francisco, and an agent walked up and down the security line, asking each passenger if they had a REAL ID.

When I said I was REAL ID free, I was asked for more identification. I produced my passport, I was waved onward.

As my experience makes clear, REAL ID implementation is being rolled out haphazardly across the US. At the Atlanta airport, passengers without a REAL ID receive a red flyer, that informs them their ID is not compliant, with a QR code that links to acceptable documents, but I experience none of that at the two airports I flew through.