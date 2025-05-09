Inspection racket: Oakland bars forced to pay for harassing cop visits

“It’s a bar check for ABC,” he said, a smirk crossing his face, referring to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. “We’re OPD, so we do bar checks and make sure the licenses are good and make sure they’re not serving alcohol that has bugs in it.”

“We’re just curious, what are you looking for?” asked a woman sitting at the bar.

As late-afternoon customers watched — one filming the scene with a cellphone — a bearded officer shined his flashlight into liquor bottles, holding them up to the light as he kept an eye on the drinkers watching him.

Two Oakland police officers squeezed behind the bar of The Lodge, a saloon on Piedmont Avenue, as if looking for hidden drugs or guns.

What they witnessed was an operation of the Alcohol Beverage Action Team, a 20-year-old unit of the Oakland Police Department that inspects and enforces rules at corner stores and bars. Those businesses pay a special fee to fund the six-person team, which was conceived as a way to combat a range of urban ills, from littering to prostitution. Known colloquially as the “party police,” the unit operates under the long-disputed “broken windows” theory, which claims that minor unaddressed issues like garbage and graffiti lead to more serious crime.

Uniformed cops spending their time checking liquor bottles for fruit flies, in a city where the police force is 30% below its proper staffing level ? No wonder those bar patrons were surprised on that Wednesday in May 2023.

Like other bars, The Lodge is subject to regular inspections by the county public health department to maintain the health code and the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control for liquor laws. Like many of her peers, Filipello has trouble understanding how ABAT’s inspections are worth the money she pays: “Every time they come in, it makes me wonder, why are they here enforcing this?”

At The Lodge, the officers issued citations for not posting signs about human trafficking and alcohol health warnings, according to records. To address the violations, owner Lexi Filipello would have to pay a $200 reinspection fee. The bigger-ticket item was her failure to pay the bar’s annual $1,500 ABAT fee — the one paying for the inspection.

A Standard review of five years of ABAT inspections shows that the team has identified underage liquor sales and seized illegal drugs and weapons at many corner liquor stores. But bars in the same period were fined only for minor infractions, such as missing signage, graffiti, or failure to pay city business taxes.

It is a rare situation in the state, and one that bar owners argue imposes significant costs on them without improving public safety.

A vogue for ‘broken windows’ policing

Elihu Harris, Oakland’s mayor at the time, told The Standard the law was intended to focus on the flatlands, where most corner stores were located and crime rates were highest. In many cases, he said, crimes occurred outside of corner liquor stores.

A cohort of corner stores sued but lost their case, and the law went into effect.

That year, Oakland embraced the theory by focusing on what it saw as increased crime outside of alcohol-related businesses. “Public nuisance problems, such as litter, loitering, prostitution, drug transactions, public urination and public drunkenness, are strongly associated with the operation of alcoholic beverage sale establishments,” read an ordinance announcing the creation of the ABAT team and new regulations that allowed the city to monitor specific alcohol-related businesses.

A 2011 annual report about the team boasted that it not only paid for itself but brought in revenue to the city by reminding businesses it inspected to pay their local taxes.

The ABAT team has two full-time officers, three civilian employees, and a deputy city attorney, and it generates annual revenue of approximately $1 million from fees collected. The unit visits the roughly 450 businesses — of which 66 are bars — on its list at random, handing out a compliance certificate with a checklist. Infractions can include expired products, litter, failure to have permits for special events, excessive signage, failure to post required signage, proper lighting, graffiti — as well as, of course, failure to pay the ABAT fee.

In addition to monitoring bars and corner stores, the law gave ABAT enforcement power over restaurants that serve liquor along what were considered high-crime corridors: almost all of San Pablo Avenue, MacArthur Boulevard, and Foothill Boulevard.

But bars were included in the law’s scope nonetheless. The ABAT team was tasked with looking out for nuisances and instructing business owners on their liability. In turn, the newly extra-regulated businesses were required to pay a $600 annual fee to fund the police unit — slightly less, in inflation-adjusted terms, than the current fee.

“They felt these were places where crime, drugs, alcoholism — all these things were connected,” he said of city leaders at the time. “It was more the liquor stores than anything else. I don’t think the bars were a focus.”

Why it needs that broad authority is less clear. Oakland’s bars tend to be heavily clustered in neighborhoods with low rates of violent crime, such as Rockridge, Temescal, and Piedmont, while more dangerous areas, such as Fruitvale and East Oakland, have relatively few.

While the 1993 law justified the need for ABAT as a deterrent to nuisance crimes, the OPD said it has no up-to-date analysis of how much crime is happening in correlation to bars. The department also said it has no data on whether crime corridors written into the law still have those issues, or why a number of restaurants along those thoroughfares are not part of the program.

The Standard’s review of ABAT activities found that the team selectively enforces the rules and often misses large swaths of the city’s alcohol-related establishments.

Which establishments are not subject to the program appears arbitrary, too. Brewpubs are not part of ABAT at all, nor are most restaurants that serve liquor.

Asked why breweries don’t fall under ABAT, the OPD representative could not offer an explanation. “We will look into the issue with the relevant city departments,” the statement said.