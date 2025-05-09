Commuters trying to reach San Francisco from Berkeley, Oakland and other parts of the East Bay crowded into AC Transit buses that were headed to the downtown Salesforce Transit Center. Would-be riders in West Oakland were prevented from boarding one bus that had passengers jockeying for limited space in the aisle.

“We apologize for the disruptive morning and not having train service to get people where they need to go,” BART General Manager Bob Powers said in a statement Friday expressing resolve toward improvement and gratitude to partnering transit agencies. “Reliability is our brand, and we understand the impact when the system isn’t working. This came down to the fact our control room did not have visibility of our system, and we will not run service if we can’t guarantee safety.”