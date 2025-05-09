Still, interactive darts, which updates the classic pub game the way Top Golf does the fairway, is fun to play. Similar to bowling alleys, the dart lanes can be reserved for 90 minutes ($45 for up to six players; $60 for up to eight). You have to stay behind the oche — the throw line that rhymes with “hockey” — but at least you get to wear your own shoes. When Mayor Daniel Lurie swung through Tuesday night for a pre-opening party, he reportedly hit just outside the bull’s-eye on his first throw.