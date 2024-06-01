The San Francisco Standard’s reporters and editors get a lot of reader emails and responses to our stories. Not all of them merit deep consideration, but some of them enlighten us, illuminate new issues, or just make us laugh. Here’s a collection of responses from the past week that sparked joy and puzzlement.

An SF supervisor with a lobster to grind

Regarding ‘Sinking ship vibes’: Dining at California’s worst-rated Red Lobster, I would take the negative reviews of the San Bruno Red Lobster with a grain of salt. Cranks and trolls love to complain about everything online. What you witnessed in real life—a restaurant “buzzing with diners” on a Wednesday night—demonstrates why the Red Lobster closest to residents in San Francisco and San Mateo County is beloved.

I have a connection to the San Bruno Red Lobster because I worked there 20 years ago as a server. Then and today, the restaurant was a place where families go for special occasions. Mother’s Day and Easter were among the busiest days of the year.

I convince my husband and friends to go with me to the San Bruno Red Lobster once or twice a year. I had a great birthday dinner there last year. Red Lobster is nostalgic and fun. How can you not smile when ordering a ‘Lobsterita’ from the bar?

It’s not a Michelin-starred restaurant, but the food is great if you know what to order. Walt’s Fried Shrimp always delivers, as do the stuffed flounder and crab legs.

About those famous biscuits: Your server will certainly notice when a fresh batch comes out of the oven. Be extra nice and they’ll bring piping hot biscuits to your table.