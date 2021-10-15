Here’s how San Francisco deep cleans its streets

Despite being recently crowned the best city in the world to live in, San Francisco has struggled to fend off a reputation for dirty streets—a situation city officials have said will dampen economic activity if left unattended.

In its effort to fight filth, San Francisco spends $96 million a year on street cleaning, with $2.1 million specially earmarked for a new and expanded deep-cleaning program called CleanCorridorsSF. Armed with pressure washers and paint to cover up graffiti, Department of Public Works cleaners tackle a different commercial corridor each week.