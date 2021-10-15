Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Business

Here’s how San Francisco deep cleans its streets

By Sophie Bearman and Mike Kuba

Despite being recently crowned the best city in the world to live in, San Francisco has struggled to fend off a reputation for dirty streets—a situation city officials have said will dampen economic activity if left unattended.

In its effort to fight filth, San Francisco spends $96 million a year on street cleaning, with $2.1 million specially earmarked for a new and expanded deep-cleaning program called CleanCorridorsSF. Armed with pressure washers and paint to cover up graffiti, Department of Public Works cleaners tackle a different commercial corridor each week.

The Here/Say Media video team took a look at the city’s CleanCorridorsSF street cleaning efforts in the colorful Castro District and spoke to cleaners about what is—and isn’t—working.

Sophie Bearman can be reached at sophie@sfstandard.com
Mike Kuba can be reached at mike@sfstandard.com

