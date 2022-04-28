Hella News: The war over JFK Drive is finally over

The war over John F. Kennedy Drive finally came to a conclusion this week, as supervisors signed off on Mayor London Breed’s plan to keep the 1.5-mile stretch of road in Golden Gate Park closed to cars. The big-money battle pitted the powerful de Young Museum against parents and safe streets advocates, who have called the road’s closure one of the few bright spots to come out of the pandemic.
In the end, proponents of a car-free JFK Drive won out after a marathon meeting that included some colorful commentary from San Francisco residents.
