Decades-old keepsakes found behind mantle of for-sale ‘Pink Painted Lady’ on Postcard Row

San Francisco’s famous “Pink Painted Lady” sits in a line of seemingly perfect Victorians on Steiner St., most recognizable for its cameo in the iconic opening sequence of Full House.

Yet despite a picturesque façade, the Pink Painted Lady's interior needs a full restoration. The home, bought in 2020 by owner Leah Culver, is back on the market for $3.55 million.

In an Instagram post in May, Culver announced her plan to sell the home to a new buyer who "cares as much as I do (or more!) about this special home." It's being listed at the same price she purchased it at and includes the current building plans and permits.

Culver's early efforts at renovation unearthed some incredible keepsakes, including postcards, letters, invoices and calendars discovered behind the decades-old mantle. Many of the items date back to the early 1900s.