Hella News: Willie Brown’s half-year in review

It’s not even July and it’s already been a year! In the season finale of Hella News, we sit down with former San Francisco Mayor and California Speaker Willie Brown to break down the biggest stories of 2022 and take a look at what comes next. Brown also discussed what he loves most about the city and his iconic appearance in “The Princess Diaries.”
Hella News will return for Season Two after a break for the summer.
Like what you see? Check out previous Hella News episodes and share with your friends!