Taksim’s Lokma mocktail ($11) tastes like you’re drinking the sap of an iced cold pine tree. The ingredients listed in the concoction include cucumber, basil leaves, lime, agave, apple juice and soda water. Nothing in that combination accounts for the piny taste. But Chef Daniel Gribble says that the kitchen is using mastic gum in the raki palace pudding ($13).

“Mastic sap is piney. When it’s in play with the anise in the raki, it really showcases different Mediterranean ingredients and flavors,” he said before adding: “We do use carob molasses [in a whiskey drink] and that does have pine flavors to it.” Maybe someone slipped a spoonful of one or the other in my Lokma.

Raki is the national drink of Turkey but, the chef says, Taksim is making Mediterranean cuisine with some Turkish influences. Located in an alley off 4th Street, it used to be the home of Chris Cosentino’s Cockscomb. There are subtle changes in the décor—a long row of well-worn pots and pans hangs above the kitchen—but the interior retains the feeling of an urbane, urban hideaway. The same owners run Lokma on Clement Street. Gribble explained the difference between the two restaurants: “Lokma has always been family style. With Taksim, they wanted to go more fine dining.” There are plans to do a chef’s tasting at Taksim with a prix fixe, several course menu.

Gribble’s background includes stints working at Alinea and Atelier Crenn, but his time at The French Laundry left a lasting impression on the chef. Collaboration was one of the lessons he took away from Thomas Keller’s celebrated and occasionally maligned Yountville restaurant (Oh Governor Newsom!).

“We work with each other as a team, respecting one another, and realizing you have to leave your ego at the door when you walk into the kitchen,” Gribble said. “You’re here to serve others.”

When the team behind Taksim hired him, Gribble says they had a concept in mind but trusted him with the freedom to improvise. Butter poached king shrimp ($18)—an exceptional start to the meal—was an existing recipe. The chef took that concept and asked, “How can I make this work as fine dining?” Originally, the recipe called for crunchy fried shrimp. The chef thought about how he could incorporate Turkish ingredients. Instead of breading it, he wrapped the shrimp in kadaif, which is similar to phyllo dough and often used in desserts.