“After so many years of being asked what I think about institutional land acknowledgments, it’s been on my mind how to rethink the nature of them,” said Gibson, who is of Mississippi Choctaw/Cherokee descent. “Ali invited me to rethink what neighborhood this is in, what ground this building is on. We started talking about speaking directly to the land. It was just a very literal thing: Can I remove parts of the floor so I can speak directly to it?”

When Alison Gass, the founding director of the new Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco (ICA SF) , approached artist Jeffrey Gibson to discuss producing the museum’s inaugural installation, their conversation hinged on two things. He didn’t want to include many tactile objects, and—perhaps more importantly—he wanted to peer under the floor at the physical turf beneath ICA’s footprint in Dogpatch.

Having staged small events since its inception in March 202, the museum opens to the public this Saturday, Oct. 1. Visitors on day one will see the quietly startling results of Gass and Gibson’s excavation: two rectangular trenches of soil that foreground This Burning World , a large-to-the-point-of-enormous video installation consisting of two screens. On each, five side-by-side projections combine short video clips of New York’s bucolic Hudson Valley—where Gibson lives and works—with the geometric abstractions that have long characterized his painting and sculpture.

Backed by venture capital and a panoply of Bay Area art-world luminaries, ICA SF is the kind of mid-scale, risk-taking institution that in Europe would be called a “ Kunsthalle .” Part of the intent behind it is to fill a gap in San Francisco’s existing artistic ecosystem, which has faced criticism, whether fair or not, for a perceived lack of energy .

Patterns of triangles and parallelograms overlay scenes of nature, from autumnal leaves and free-flowing creeks to caterpillars crawling around a fibrous egg mass. There are mesmerizing close-ups of fire. Joan Henry, an indigenous musician and song carrier, appears in one percussive segment as the only human presence. The composite effect of all the fragmentation is arresting, without any cheap spectacle or psychedelic showiness. It’s immersive, yes, but unlike context-free Van Gogh experiences, most viewers probably won’t wander aimlessly while murmuring, “Trippy!” under their breath.

The piece took well over 100 hours to assemble, including 10 months’ worth of capturing recordings of nature. (Gibson has become, by his own admission, “addicted to video.”) Remarkably, for a work of its ambition and scale, every second of footage made it into the final 20-minute version, with nothing left on the proverbial cutting-room floor.

In spite of its provocative title, This Burning World’s engagement with the climate crisis is less about ecological apocalypse and more about encouraging viewers to recalibrate their relationship with our troubled planet. If you’re prone to doom-scrolling, it’s meant to soothe—but not numb.