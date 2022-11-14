Update: San Francisco's Small Business Commission on Monday evening added The Condor Club to the city’s Legacy Business Program.

San Francisco has honored hundreds of businesses as part of its Legacy Business Program, from an anime company in Japantown and a butcher shop in Bernal Heights to 56 restaurants and 33 bars scattered across the city.

But on Monday, San Francisco will finally be comfortable enough to call it a day and take its bra off.

The city’s Small Business Commission will meet in the afternoon for a final vote to add The Condor, a “gentleman’s strip club” in North Beach, to its legacy business list. The city already has two adult stores in the program, but it has never gone topless.

The Condor—which has been dubbed the "world's first topless bar"—first opened its doors in 1958 and primarily operated as a music venue. Notable acts have included Bobby Freeman, The Righteous Brothers and Sly Stone. But the club’s claim to fame occurred on June 19, 1964, when cocktail waitress Carol Doda became the first woman in the city—and by most estimations the entire country—to dance completely topless.

San Francisco police arrested Doda months later for indecency, setting off a landmark court case in which she was acquitted and the courts acknowledged a woman could dance for dollars without pasties or other nipple covers.

Definitions of what constitutes a topless bar are a bit subjective, but The Condor does appear to be the first club in the U.S. in which nipple covers were explicitly expected to take the night off. Doda, who died in 2015 at age 78, is widely credited with starting the topless revolution in the 1960s. She was known for her dramatic stage performances atop a white grand piano that came down from the ceiling.