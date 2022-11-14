Giving back: The Standard guide to volunteering this Thanksgiving

Though Thanksgiving has long been centered on gathering around a dining table, many San Franciscans now celebrate the holiday by volunteering to help others in the community.
This year, these long-standing groups—and several newer nonprofits—are hosting street dinners, neighborhood gardening sessions and many other events to serve others throughout Thanksgiving week, and there’s still time to sign up for a volunteer shift!
As the Ohlone expression goes, makkin ‘irrite ‘alšip, or “we are full of gratitude.”
The Tenderloin
📍 330 Ellis St.
☎️ (415) 674-6000
Historic Methodist church and countercultural gathering place with a daily free food program
Available shifts: Thanksgiving prep between Nov. 19-23
Potrero Hill
📍 900 Pennsylvania Ave.
☎️ (415) 282-1900
The food bank collects and distributes free groceries for the hungry.
Available shifts: Every day of the week at the food bank’s network of partner pantries and through Nov. 23 in the food bank warehouses
Lower Nob Hill
📍 909 Hyde St. #628
☎️ (415) 771-7957
LBFE matches volunteers with members of the elderly community. Background check required.
Available shifts: Thanksgiving Day
The Tenderloin
📍 150 Golden Gate Ave.
☎️ (415) 241-2600
Social services organization that serves free meals, provides clothing and hosts a tech lab
Available shifts: Ongoing volunteer days
Little Saigon
📍 730 Polk St.
☎️ (415) 447-2300
Provides medically tailored meals and groceries to homebound and elderly San Franciscans
Available shifts: Senior lunch program shifts between Thanksgiving and Christmas
6. Openhouse SF
Mint Hill
📍 65 Laguna St.
☎️ (415) 296-8995
Community center that serves LGBTQ+ senior citizens
Available shifts: Opportunities with Openhouse’s home-delivered grocery program throughout the holiday season
The Castro
📍 2261 Market St.
☎️ (415) 584-3252
Free food program named in honor of a Tenderloin drag performer and bartender
Available shifts: Call for open slots
Downtown Oakland
📍 1736 Franklin St., Suite 800
☎️ (510) 735-9700
Organization that hosts shoreline cleanups
Available shifts: Ongoing volunteer days
Civic Center
📍 355 McAllister St.
14th annual free Thanksgiving dinner at U.N. Plaza on Nov. 20
Available shifts: Meal prep, serving and cleanup Nov. 19-20
10. 826 Valencia
The Mission | Mission Bay | The Tenderloin
📍 826 Valencia St. | 1310 Fourth St. | 180 Golden Gate Ave.
☎️ (510) 735-9700 | (415) 642-5905 | (415) 642-5905
Educational nonprofit that offers writing programs to under-resourced youth
Available shifts: Ongoing volunteer days. Application required
The Presidio
📍 1007 General Kennedy Drive #1
☎️ (415) 561-6890
Hosts native tree plantings and sidewalk gardening days
Available shifts: Ongoing volunteer days
Civic Center | The Mission
📍65 Ninth St. | 110 Julian Ave.
☎️ (415) 890-3184 | (415) 484-3288
Long-standing free food program hosts cooking and sharing sessions twice per week
Available shifts: Every Wednesday in the Mission and every Friday at Civic Center
Russian Hill
📍1483 Mason St.
☎️ (415) 677-7600
Delivers Thanksgiving lunch to elderly residents
Available shifts: Delivery drivers for Thanksgiving Day
The Castro
📍4111 18th St. #5
☎️ (415) 677-7600
Annual origami holiday tree decoration to promote peace, love and humanitarianism for display at Grace Cathedral
Available shifts: Nov. 16-27
SoMa
📍1275 Harrison St.
☎️ (415) 503-3000
International charity organizes Thanksgiving Day meal deliveries
Available shifts: Nov. 24, 6 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fort Mason
📍2 Fort Mason 11
☎️ (415) 561-3044
Cleanup days at Black Point Historic Gardens, a long-neglected site just north of the waterfront
Available shifts: Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-12 pm.
Point Reyes
📍1 Bear Valley Road
☎️ (415) 464-5225
Hosts native habitat volunteer days at Point Reyes National Seashore
Available shifts: Nov. 25
Check out The Standard’s 2022 Thanksgiving Guide to find new ideas on everything from where to buy takeout turkey and unique pies, to where to stroll off your feast.