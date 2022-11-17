‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars to headline upcoming SF comedy festival

Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara will be joined by Jane Lynch of Glee when SF Sketchfest returns to the city in early 2023. The three Emmy award-winning actors will reunite for a screening and panel to toast the 20th anniversary of the beloved mockumentary A Mighty Wind. The annual comedy festival announced a slate of additional shows yesterday, the same day tickets went on sale.
The comedy festival, which runs from Jan. 20 to Feb. 5, also announced a 50th anniversary screening of the 1973 neo-noir satire The Long Goodbye at the Castro Theatre on Jan. 28.
MTV’s Ken Marino and Wet Hot American Summer’s David Wain will raise funds for local educational nonprofit 826 Valencia with a “Middle Aged Dad Jam Session” at the Swedish American Hall on Jan. 20. The two comedy veterans will perform throwback jams alongside special guests, sprinkling in Cadillac dad jokes between musical numbers.
Other sketch and stand-up performances, live reads, podcast recordings and improv nights from comedic masterminds like David Cross, Michael Ian Black and members of the Upright Citizens Brigade are scheduled at venues throughout the city.
Sketchfest will also feature hyper-local comedy from the likes of Killing My Lobster and Surviving San Francisco—which puts life in one of the country’s most expensive cities under a sardonic microscope—and plenty of all-ages events.
SF Sketchfest was founded in 2001 by local comedians and SF State alumni David Owen, Cole Stratton and Janet Varney with a mission to spotlight Bay Area comedy groups, and has become a nationally-recognized festival that promotes emerging talent and attracts celebrity headliners.
Jan. 20 - Feb. 5, 2023 | $22-55
Various venues