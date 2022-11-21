Where to eat at every San Francisco International Airport terminal

Planning to board a plane or two over the holidays? In the wake of a terrible year for flight delays and cancellations, and as the era of pandemic flight deals officially ends, Bay Area travelers departing from San Francisco International Airport can only hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

Should you find yourself hangry after navigating interminable TSA checkpoints, conversing with clueless clerks and encountering unexpected baggage fees, you can take comfort in the fact that The Wall Street Journal has named SFO the best large US airport of 2022—in no small part due to the quality of its restaurant offerings.

The Standard recently sifted through online reviews and scouted locally owned eateries and bars with airport outposts. We organized our list of SFO’s culinary gems by terminal with the aim of helping you make an informed decision without too much anxiety-inducing analysis paralysis.