Sen. Dianne Feinstein is retiring—here’s why that’s big news

Diane Feinstein announced on Tuesday that she will officially not be seeking reelection to the U.S. Senate.

The announcement caps a 30-year career as one of California's senators, which followed terms as both the mayor of San Francisco and one of its supervisors. The race to replace her is expected to be hotly contested: Front runners Adam Schiff and Katie Porter having already started campaigning, and Barbara Lee filed papers Wednesday to join the race.