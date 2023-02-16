The world’s largest cheese cart lives in this exclusive SF club

The cheeses vary from night to night, but Hicks always aims to compile around 100 on any given night, arranging his fromages “like a conversation.”

“I travel a lot; I Google my ass off. I follow everyone on Instagram,” the executive chef said. “That’s why I know this is the biggest cheese cart, anywhere.”

Brandon Hicks knows his cheese—and that’s why he can say with confidence he wheels the largest cheese cart in all the world nightly at San Francisco’s private club, the Battery .

You can choose three or five selections from the cart for cheese service, and Hicks provides fromage for the table rather than the individual.

“It’s supposed to be a communal experience,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, Hicks had 102 cheeses on his wooden cart, which is not the traditional marble-topped cheese cart but a repurposed dessert cart that gives him the extra space he requires.

He couldn’t name a singular favorite—that would be impossible—but he did clue us in on some of the best.

There’s the Eidolon, a small-production cheese from Martha’s Vineyard, that’s absolutely perfect this time of year, according to Hicks. Or you could indulge in the Basque-style Vermont Shepherd from Putney, Vermont, that’s one of Hicks’s all-time favorites. But Hicks saved choice words for the Vacherin Mont d’Or, which has a narrow window to be enjoyed, typically from late November to early February.