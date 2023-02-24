I may be the only person to snowboard this Bay Area mountain in 30 years

West had lived in Montara, which is just south of Pacifica, nearly his entire life, and I mistakenly assumed that the longtime Mavericks surfer had experience snowboarding down the mountain near his childhood home.

But in my sleepy stupor, I somehow packed the car and took off to meet Montara local Tim West Jr., who had predicted that there could be a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to snowboard Montara Mountain that day.

Overnight, the weather forecast had risen a few degrees. The rain was pouring, thunder had kept me up most of the night and all signs pointed to going back to bed.

When I woke up at 4:30 a.m. on Friday to go snowboarding near Pacifica—the sleepy town with a famously fancy Taco Bell 30 minutes south of San Francisco—I was skeptical that it would even be snowing.

But once we had already embarked on our 2,000-foot climb, I learned that this would be his first time.

In fact, nobody had snowboarded Montara mountain in over 30 years, he said.

“I tried a couple of years ago, but we went up, and it was dry,” West said. “It’s super rare, maybe every five years or so we’ll get a little bit [of snow].”

Suddenly, my fantasies of going back to bed turned into visions of snowboarding glory.

About 20 minutes into the hike, I started seeing mirages of fresh powder and my cold, sleep-deprived brain imagined being one of the first to launch off the mountain’s snowy banks.

At around 1,000 feet of elevation, we caught our first glimpse of what a meteorologist may also have defined as snow. And West seemed confident that there was more to come at the end of our hour-and–a-half slog up his beloved mountain.

He was right.