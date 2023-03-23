Watch how the $25 million SFPD overtime debate went down

‘A Bailout With More Raises, Bonuses, and Unlimited Overtime.’

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston accuses the requested budget proposal of being an SFPD bailout on the heels of rampant overspending.

‘The Most Reckless Thing I Have Ever Seen From Any City Department.’

Preston accuses the SFPD and Mayor Breed of violating the San Francisco Administrative Code with unauthorized overtime approval for officers.

‘Our Understanding Was That Those Reporting Requirements Were Suspended.’

SFPD Police Chief Bill Scott and SFPD CFO Patrick Leung defend the overtime approval, pointing toward Mayor Breed's emergency declaration during the pandemic.