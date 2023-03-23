Skip to main content
Watch how the $25 million SFPD overtime debate went down

Mayor London Breed listens to questions from Supervisor Dean Preston about the Community Ambassadors Program in City Hall on March 7, 2023. | Justin Katigbak for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

After more than an hour of heated argument, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a $25 million budget supplemental for more police overtime by a vote of 9-2 Tuesday. 

Supervisors Dean Preston and Shamann Walton were the only two votes against the massive cash boost. 

A repeated pain point for the board was a perceived imbalance in overtime deployment, with Downtown and posh shopping districts allegedly favored over residential neighborhoods. Recent revelations from Supervisor Joel Engardio said just four cops protect 130,000 San Franciscans on any given night in the Taraval police district on the city’s west side. 

“The reality is that police wildly overspend their already increased budget and now want a bailout with raises, bonuses and unlimited overtime, with most of it [going] to luxury retail stores and tourists in areas already saturated with coverage,” Preston told the meeting Tuesday.

READ MORE: Supervisor Calls for More Police Overtime, Saying Breed’s Proposal Doesn’t Go Far Enough

The overtime budget bump was approved shortly before a video of a sleeping uniformed police officer came to light Thursday

Watch how the staunchest debate against the overtime plan’s approval went down below, with a rebuttal from SFPD at the end: 

‘A Bailout With More Raises, Bonuses, and Unlimited Overtime.’

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston accuses the requested budget proposal of being an SFPD bailout on the heels of rampant overspending.

‘The Most Reckless Thing I Have Ever Seen From Any City Department.’

Preston accuses the SFPD and Mayor Breed of violating the San Francisco Administrative Code with unauthorized overtime approval for officers.

‘Our Understanding Was That Those Reporting Requirements Were Suspended.’

SFPD Police Chief Bill Scott and SFPD CFO Patrick Leung defend the overtime approval, pointing toward Mayor Breed's emergency declaration during the pandemic.

