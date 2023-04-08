‘San Francisco Henge’ brings extraordinary sunrise views

The unusual phenomenon already took place early Saturday morning, when photographers gathered to snap rare photos of the sunrise from California Street.

Don’t be surprised if you see a crowd huddled at the corner of California and Gough streets at dawn on Sunday, phone cameras angled upward. On Sunday and Monday just before 7 a.m., local photographers expect to catch an unusual solar event when the sun is predicted to rise perfectly between two buildings—a rarity called “San Francisco Henge.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Mountain View-based amateur photographer Pankaj Bhargava expects the phenomenon to occur through Monday.

For the past several years, he's been tracking the sun’s position relative to the city’s street grid. Named for its resemblance to Stonehenge, Bhargava expects the sunrise to come into immaculate view between two buildings at that particular intersection in Pacific Heights—and over the Bay Bridge—for a few fleeting moments on Sunday and Monday morning.

According to Bhargava, San Francisco Henge happens twice per year, in April and September. Bhargava told the LA Times he hopes to capture the phenomenon for the fifth year in a row—he said he's often been thwarted by overcast or rainy weather, but Sunday’s partly sunny forecast is expected to offer the ideal shot.

Bhargava said there are a few intersections throughout the city that will be picture worthy, but the corner of California and Gough streets may provide the best view.