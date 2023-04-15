The concept of a four-day workweek has gained traction as a potential solution to improve work-life balance and boost employee productivity. The idea of a "Fri-YAY" every week, where employees have an extra day off, offers the potential for more time to pursue personal interests, spend with family and friends, and engage in self-care.

In fact, the proposal has been recently tested by a slew of companies around the world—there have even been a few San Francisco-based businesses and organizations that have jumped on the four-day workweek bandwagon.