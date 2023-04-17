In a clip of the interview, surfaced by investigative journalist Aura Bogado from Choe’s now-defunct podcast DVDASA (which refers to a pornographic sex act), Choe recounts in graphic detail a sexual encounter with a massage therapist to his co-host and porn performer Asa Akira. In the clip reviewed by Vice’s Motherboard verticle , Choe describes forcing a masseuse to touch his penis and coercing her into performing oral sex.

"You're basically telling us that you're a rapist right now, and the only way to get your dick hard is rape," Akira responded. To which Choe replied, "Yeah."

"I just want to make it clear that I admit that that's rapey behavior," Choe also said on the podcast. "But I am not a rapist."

In a 2014 statement about the incident, Choe said that the anecdote was a fabrication and piece of “bad storytelling,” writing, “I am not a rapist. I hate rapists. I think rapists should be raped and murdered.”