Much of the produce served by restaurants and sold by Bay Area grocers like Gus's Community Market, Bi-Rite and Berkeley Bowl has, as part of its journey, a pit stop at the San Francisco Wholesale Market, also known as the SF Market.

Even in a culinarily conscious place like San Francisco, few residents expend much mental energy thinking about where the raw ingredients for the salad they tuck into during lunch come from. But an enormous amount of labor is involved in getting those vegetables from the farm to the plate.

In the wee hours of the morning, the sprawling roughly 500,000-square-foot industrial facility in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood whirrs to life. A largely nocturnal operation, the market operates from midnight to 9 a.m. The nightly population swells to nearly a thousand people, and on a busy day, the facility has 60 big rigs navigating through tight entryways.

Sergio Solis, the facility’s operations manager, took us on a tour of the market and the array of businesses and characters that populate it on a recent early morning.

The moon is high in the sky, but the market is alive with activity. Trucks rolling, forklifts beeping and workers loading colorful arrays of fruits and vegetables. To an outsider, it may seem more than a bit chaotic, but Solis said this is all part of the daily routine.

“Everyone knows each other, and we see each other every day,” Solis said. “We can’t have a conversation with nobody else but ourselves.”

Mike Pizza is among the members of the fourth generation of his family who operate the Washington Vegetable Company. His great-grandfather started the business back in 1931; it specializes in tomatoes, leafy greens, specialty avocados and other organic produce.

Pizza grew up coming to the business and remembers throwing paper airplanes from the stairs above that floated down into the warehouse floor below. After a spell working on the East Coast in the tech industry, he decided to come back to the family business four years ago.

“It’s more tangible work,” Pizza said. “There’s a lot of real people here, and it feels like you’re doing something real.”

In explaining the products that the business stocks, Pizza runs through a mini geography and agriculture lesson. Avocados in the summer come from the Central Valley and, during the winter, Mexico. Tomatoes are from Mexico year-round. Greens like cilantro are transitioning from their winter supply in the high desert to the Central Valley.

From Pizza’s stop, the produce heads out to local grocery stores or restaurants and a few boxes get shipped from Travis Air Force Base to islands in the Western Pacific like Saipan and Guam.

Part of the market’s mission is to give businesses the resources they need to grow and evolve. One example is Arcadios Produce, which started out operating out of one truck in 2010. Last year, it became the main tenant of a new warehouse building constructed by the market, which provided the company with triple the square footage it had previously occupied.