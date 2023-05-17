The North Beach Safeway permanently closed on Friday, and it could be a long time until the building near Fisherman's Wharf is repurposed.

Grocery Outlet had announced it wanted to open a store in Safeway's 350 Bay St. location, but news that the property owner is listing the site for sale has thrown a wrench into those plans.

Last month, Bill Coyle, vice president of Grocery Outlet's Northern California real estate division, said he visited the Safeway and reached out to the owners of the Northpoint Centre, Northpoint Investors, about negotiating a lease at the former Safeway site. Coyle said he had not heard back as of Tuesday.

But the shopping center might be a tough building to sell right now, Coyle said. “It could be months, maybe years,” before the site sells, he said.