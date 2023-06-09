The stadium and the team will be dressed up in the colors of the rainbow and LGBTQ+ performers and artists will be honored at the game. San Francisco’s inaugural Drag Laureate, D’Arcy Drollinger will throw the first pitch, country artist and former baseball player Bryan Ruby will sing the national anthem and the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band will play at the seventh inning stretch. Crybaby Oakland resident artist, DJ Dreams, will spin beats throughout the game.