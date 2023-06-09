1. Giants Pride Celebration at Oracle Park
🗓️ Saturday
🕔 4:35 p.m.
📍 24 Willie Mayes Plaza, SF
🔗 mlb.com
🎟️ $35+
The Dodgers may have dissed the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence by disinviting the nondenominational group of drag nuns and human rights advocates to its Pride Night—the Sisters have since been reinvited—but the Giants will fully embrace the spirit of the motley crew and all their wild habits at the team’s LGBTQ+ celebration Saturday.
The stadium and the team will be dressed up in the colors of the rainbow and LGBTQ+ performers and artists will be honored at the game. San Francisco’s inaugural Drag Laureate, D’Arcy Drollinger will throw the first pitch, country artist and former baseball player Bryan Ruby will sing the national anthem and the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band will play at the seventh inning stretch. Crybaby Oakland resident artist, DJ Dreams, will spin beats throughout the game.
2. Pride Pour at Pier 27
🗓️ Saturday
🕔 4 p.m.
📍 Pier 27, The Embarcadero, SF
🔗 classy.org
🎟️ $175+
Raise a glass to LGBTQ+ youth at this swanky wine-tasting event for a good cause. Featuring vintages from over 30 wineries and hosted by political activist Honey Mahogany, the fanciful fête raises critical funds for LGBTQ+ youth organization Lyric.
3. Pride Party at Golden Gate Park
🗓️ Saturday
🕔 1:30-6:30 p.m.
📍 Hellman Hollow Picnic Area, SF
🔗 eventbrite.com
🎟️ Free
Prefer to party in the great outdoors? Bay Area LGBTQ+ meetup group Wilderness Queers hosts a day party in the park with free music and merch for nature-inclined folks. Refreshing bevvies will be provided, but you can also bring your own.
4. International Queer Women of Color Film Festival in the Presidio
🗓️ Friday-Sunday
🕔 Various times
📍 Presidio Theatre, SF
🔗 festival2023.qwocmap.org
🎟️ Free
This free film festival spotlighting LGBTQ+ female filmmakers of color screens a series of indie films. Topics include celebrating queer love and families, exploring health and well-being, investigating the shared challenges of the Deaf and queer communities, and highlighting Indigenous activism and environmental stewardship.
5. Popperz Pride Edition in the Mission
🗓️ Saturday
🕔 9 p.m.
📍 El Rio, SF
🔗@popperzsf
🎟️ $5
Get down and groove at this queer, trans and BIPOC-centered dance party for peeps over 21. An array of DJs and drag performers will liven up the evening with tunes and moves.