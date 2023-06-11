Skip to main content
9 Bay Area farmers’ markets for fresh summer fruits and vegetables

A smiling girl holds up two baskets: one with fresh red raspberries and the other with blackberries, against a background of lush greenery and yellow flowers.
Berries are a top attraction at summer farmers’ markets in the Bay Area. | Getty Images
By Maryann Jones Thompson and Shelley D. Fargo

The only thing better than visiting Bay Area farmers’ markets is visiting Bay Area farmers’ markets during summertime. 

The bounty of local spots to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables increases significantly this time of year, with nine additional venues opening in late spring and summer—with most featuring live music, artisan goods and community vibes.

A guitar player sings into a microphone at an outdoor market, while people walk by tents. In the foreground, a person in a hat sits at a table.
The summer farmers' market in Point Reyes Station features local musicians. | Courtesy Point Reyes Farmers' Market

Even better? Summer markets make a great day trip destination for Bay Area residents. Make a plan to hit the market in Occidental, Point Reyes Station or Sonoma Plaza and spend the day hiking, wine tasting or sightseeing nearby.

Check out our map of Bay Area farmers’ markets below and get more details on the nine seasonal markets open now for summer shopping in or near San Francisco.

9 Seasonal Farmers Markets Open for Summer

The markets below open only for the late spring and summer months.

SECC Bayview Farmers’ Market, San Francisco

3-7:30 p.m. Thursdays from June-November

Hosted in partnership with Dragonspunk GRO, the Southeast Community Center Farmers’ Market takes place in the community center’s parking lot. Enjoy live entertainment and take part in community workshops. Patrons are encouraged to use public transportation as the market takes up all the parking spaces.

Castro Farmers’ Market

3-7 p.m. Wednesdays from April-November

Grab an empty bag and bike, walk or take public transit to Wednesday afternoon’s Castro market where local growers and artisans will gladly help you fill it to the brim with farm-fresh fruits and veggies, cheeses, eggs, honey and seafood. 

Dublin Farmers’ Market

4-8 p.m. Thursdays from April-September

Load up on locally grown, fresh foods and enjoy special events on the first Thursday of each month, including celebrations focused on family, music, multicultural offerings, LGBTQ+ pride and back-to-school season. 

Mission Community Market

3-7 p.m. Thursdays from March-November

With a lengthy list of vendors and community programs promoting family health, Mission Community Market helps you plan out and stock up for a weekend of healthy meals of the freshest ingredients every Thursday during summer.

The image shows a busy street market with people walking among vendor tents. Trees line the street, and a &quot;SKECHERS&quot; sign is visible on a building.
The Mission Community Market pops up on Thursdays in the summer. | Maryann Jones Thompson/The Standard

Occidental Community Farmers’ Market

4-8 p.m. Thursdays from June-October

Formerly held on Fridays, Occidental Community Farmers’ Market moved to Thursday evenings to reduce traffic to its busy downtown location. With live music every week, shoppers choose from locally grown produce, prepared foods and crafts. 

Point Reyes Farmers’ Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays from June-November

Point Reyes Market wraps around the frontside of Toby’s Feed Barn. Enjoy live music and the fresh sea breeze while eating farm-fresh produce and local artisan foods in the spacious on-site picnic area.

A colorful display of assorted heirloom tomatoes, predominantly red with some yellow and orange ones, arranged on a market stand with a patterned tablecloth.
Heirloom tomatoes are a star attraction at summer farmers' markets. | Maryann Jones Thompson/The Standard

San Rafael Summer Farmers Market

5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays from June-August

In the heart of downtown San Rafael, Fourth Street shuts down every Thursday between A Street and Lootens Place for a midweek al fresco evening of shopping, dining and enjoying live entertainment by local musicians.  

Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market

5-8 p.m. Tuesdays from May-September

Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market supports local growers and merchants, leveraging the charming backdrop of Sonoma Plaza. Paired with an afternoon of shopping or wine tasting, a visit to this farmers’ market is a bucket-list summer outing.

The image shows a field with green crops in the foreground, colorful tents in the middle, and a backdrop of green trees and mountains under a blue sky with clouds.
The St. Helena Farmers' Market pops up between the vineyards and the mountains every Friday morning during summer. | Courtesy St. Helena Farmers' Market

St. Helena Farmers’ Market

7:30 a.m.-noon Fridays from May-October

Peruse this community market featuring goods from local growers, food purveyors and artisans of the Wine Country. Set between the grapevines and the mountains, it’s a shopping location that’s tough to beat.

