The only thing better than visiting Bay Area farmers’ markets is visiting Bay Area farmers’ markets during summertime.
The bounty of local spots to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables increases significantly this time of year, with nine additional venues opening in late spring and summer—with most featuring live music, artisan goods and community vibes.
Even better? Summer markets make a great day trip destination for Bay Area residents. Make a plan to hit the market in Occidental, Point Reyes Station or Sonoma Plaza and spend the day hiking, wine tasting or sightseeing nearby.
Check out our map of Bay Area farmers’ markets below and get more details on the nine seasonal markets open now for summer shopping in or near San Francisco.
The Best Farmers’ Market in the Bay Area
9 Seasonal Farmers Markets Open for Summer
The markets below open only for the late spring and summer months.
3-7:30 p.m. Thursdays from June-November
Hosted in partnership with Dragonspunk GRO, the Southeast Community Center Farmers’ Market takes place in the community center’s parking lot. Enjoy live entertainment and take part in community workshops. Patrons are encouraged to use public transportation as the market takes up all the parking spaces.
3-7 p.m. Wednesdays from April-November
Grab an empty bag and bike, walk or take public transit to Wednesday afternoon’s Castro market where local growers and artisans will gladly help you fill it to the brim with farm-fresh fruits and veggies, cheeses, eggs, honey and seafood.
4-8 p.m. Thursdays from April-September
Load up on locally grown, fresh foods and enjoy special events on the first Thursday of each month, including celebrations focused on family, music, multicultural offerings, LGBTQ+ pride and back-to-school season.
3-7 p.m. Thursdays from March-November
With a lengthy list of vendors and community programs promoting family health, Mission Community Market helps you plan out and stock up for a weekend of healthy meals of the freshest ingredients every Thursday during summer.
4-8 p.m. Thursdays from June-October
Formerly held on Fridays, Occidental Community Farmers’ Market moved to Thursday evenings to reduce traffic to its busy downtown location. With live music every week, shoppers choose from locally grown produce, prepared foods and crafts.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays from June-November
Point Reyes Market wraps around the frontside of Toby’s Feed Barn. Enjoy live music and the fresh sea breeze while eating farm-fresh produce and local artisan foods in the spacious on-site picnic area.
5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays from June-August
In the heart of downtown San Rafael, Fourth Street shuts down every Thursday between A Street and Lootens Place for a midweek al fresco evening of shopping, dining and enjoying live entertainment by local musicians.
5-8 p.m. Tuesdays from May-September
Sonoma’s Tuesday Night Market supports local growers and merchants, leveraging the charming backdrop of Sonoma Plaza. Paired with an afternoon of shopping or wine tasting, a visit to this farmers’ market is a bucket-list summer outing.
7:30 a.m.-noon Fridays from May-October
Peruse this community market featuring goods from local growers, food purveyors and artisans of the Wine Country. Set between the grapevines and the mountains, it’s a shopping location that’s tough to beat.