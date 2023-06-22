San Francisco police arrested an 18-year-old man and took a minor into custody in the fatal shooting of a man near Powell Street BART station in Downtown San Francisco on Thursday night.

Daveon Crawford, of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into San Francisco County Jail, according to police. The girl, whose age was not given, was released to the care of a guardian.

Officers located Crawford after dispatchers gave them a description of a male suspect and a female who was with him shortly after reports of the shooting at 8:39 p.m., San Francisco police said in a press release.

An officer saw the pair who matched the description provided by dispatch in the area of Eighth and Mission streets.

Medical personnel brought the victim to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

No further information about the victim was available Friday morning.

The department’s Homicide Detail is investigating. So far in 2023, San Francisco has had 23 confirmed homicides, up slightly over last year.

The killing occurred across the street from the Westfield San Francisco Centre, the mall where initial reports stated the gunshots rang out. It comes shortly after a series of high-profile shootings in San Francisco, most recently an early evening incident on Father’s Day that injured six people near Fisherman’s Wharf.

Thursday night’s fatal shooting was the latest incident this year near Powell and Market streets.