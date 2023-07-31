‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud, an Oakland native, dies at age 25

Angus Cloud, best known for playing the character Fezco on HBO’s hit show Euphoria, died Monday in Oakland. The 25-year-old actor died at home, and his family confirmed the loss.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” his family said in a statement to the media outlet TMZ.

The hit actor had been struggling since the death of his father the previous week, his family said, adding that the young actor had been open about his ongoing mental health challenges.

Along with his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, Cloud attended the Oakland School for the Arts. Cloud acted as the drug dealer Fezco, or "Fez," in his breakout role on the show for two seasons from 2019 to 2022.