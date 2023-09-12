Recent news of Flannery Associates’ plans to build a new city on 55,000 acres of land in Solano County sparked excitement and skepticism. Backers include high-profile names such as Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn; Stripe co-founders Patrick and John Collison; Laurene Powell Jobs, philanthropist and wife of the late Steve Jobs; Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon, general partners at a16z; venture capitalist John Doerr; founders-turned-investors Daniel Gross and Nat Friedman; and venture capitalist Michael Moritz. Moritz is the chairman of The Standard.

California Forever isn’t the only tech-utopian city plan out there. In fact, it’s just the latest in a small—but elite—club of millionaires and billionaires investing in buying undeveloped land and building new cities, promising benefits like well-paying jobs, affordable housing, clean energy and walkable communities.

Praxis: A Crypto Commune in the Mediterranean?

Founded in 2020 by Dryden Brown and Charlie Callinan, Praxis Society describes itself as “a community building a new city,” although it is commonly referred to as a “charter-city” startup by those in the tech industry. Inner circles also know it better as a crypto commune aiming to build in the Mediterranean, with $15 million in funding from entities and people with strong ties to Peter Thiel and crypto, including Paradigm Capital and Balaji Srinivasan. Although Praxis doesn't mention a specific country in the Mediterranean, there have been rumblings that Greece could be the ideal host nation.

A dive into the group’s website reveals more philosophical roots of its inception. The website previously announced that it is looking for “Exceptional Men and Women Seeking More Vital Lives,” a mantra in big block letters situated in front of a dreamy, cerulean background, although the website has since been updated. There is a running throughline in the language used in marketing and branding materials that speaks of a return to nobility, which the group defines as an appreciation for beauty, rigid adherence to classical aesthetics and “having conviction in your own moral ideals.”