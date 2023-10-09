The Standard's Astrid Kane answers a reader question submitted to Ask The Standard: What are those yellow painted dots in the middle of some San Francisco streets?

You’ve likely seen them all over town: those yellow circles painted at seemingly random locations in the middle of the street. Some of them are ordinary circles, others have a little notch or arm poking out, while still others have an unpainted section across their middle, looking like the top of a flathead screw. They’re roughly the same goldenrod hue as a school bus.

But what are they?

It turns out these dots are the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s own version of hieroglyphics, an easy-to-decode system to help bus and streetcar operators navigate electric vehicles around the city’s traffic- and obstacle-clogged streets.

Basically, the type of circle refers to the size of the bus. For instance, the one that looks like a flat-top screw is for standard 60-foot trolley coaches, which are different from the diesel-powered motor coaches. And the little arm or notch indicates the direction of travel.