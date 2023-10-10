Bystander video obtained by The Standard showed people running from the building as security guards confronted the driver. Witnesses said the man was bleeding, and one witness said he was holding knives.

The shooting unfolded at around 3:09 p.m. Monday when the blue sedan crashed into the lobby on Geary Boulevard near Laguna Street, according to police.

While the motive for the incident remains unclear, the shooting comes as San Francisco prepares to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, a gathering of world leaders from Pacific Rim nations that will draw international attention to the city.

San Francisco police on Monday shot and killed a man who a police source said was armed with a crossbow after he rammed a car into the Chinese consulate in a bizarre incident that left many questions unanswered.

Here’s what we know so far.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died. Officials have not yet released his identity to the public.

Two witnesses described hearing anywhere between two to five gunshots.

Police said the shooting happened after an officer “contacted” the suspect, but declined to provide further details about how the shooting occurred.

Who Is the Driver?

The car’s owner attempted to protest the ticket but was denied. The owner still owes $239, according to the SFMTA.

The permit is for Mission District residents, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

The car seen by bystanders and in video from the crash was ticketed in December in San Francisco. A photo was taken at the time showing a residential parking permit on its bumper.

The Suspect Was Armed

An SFPD source with knowledge of the investigation has since said that the driver was armed with a crossbow and knife.

The Standard reported within hours of the crash that police believed the suspect was armed. Authorities were also concerned that there may be an explosive in the vehicle. The SFPD bomb squad was dispatched to the scene and police dogs could be seen in the area.

Possible Motive

Why the man drove his car into the consulate is unclear.

A White House official said authorities believe the driver was "acting with malign intent."

"We condemn this incident and all violence perpetrated against foreign diplomatic staff working in the United States," White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

A witness who was in the building at the time told The Standard that the driver shouted, "Where's the CCP?" as he got out of the blue Honda.

The driver appeared to be referencing the Chinese Communist Party, which rules the People’s Republic of China and has been a frequent subject of criticism in the United States.

The Chinese consulate has been subject to other attacks in the past.

In November, someone vandalized the building with graffiti as demonstrators held a vigil outside the consulate to honor 10 people who died in a fire in Urumqi, a city in China’s Xinjiang Province.

Many protesters in China blamed the country’s strict Covid protocols for preventing the victims from escaping, though officials from the Chinese government have denied culpability.

In 2014, an arsonist set fire to the building’s main entrance, significantly damaging its doors and facade.

That incident was investigated by the FBI and the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security along with SFPD.