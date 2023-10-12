Skip to main content
San Francisco Chinese consulate attack suspect identified

A video screengrab shows the moment after a vehicle crashed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday. | Source: Courtesy Sergii Molchanov
By Joe Burn

The man who crashed his car into the car into San Francisco's Chinese consulate on Monday before being shot and killed by police has been identified by officials.

The deceased suspect was identified as Zhanyuan Yang, 31, of San Francisco, by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

Yang was armed with a knife and crossbow, according to a San Francisco Police Department source with direct knowledge of the investigation.

The motive for the incident remains unclear, but Yang was heard by witnesses asking for the Chinese Communist Party.

A screengrab from a video of people feeling the Chinese consulate after a vehicle crashed into the lobby in San Francisco on Monday. The driver was armed with a knife and crossbow, according to an SFPD source with direct knowledge of the investigation. | Source: Courtesy Sergii Molchanov

The shooting occurred at around 3:09 p.m. Monday when the blue Honda Civic drove into the lobby of the consulate on Geary Boulevard near Laguna Street, according to police.

Video from bystanders obtained by The Standard showed people fleeing the building as security guards grappled with the driver. Witnesses said the driver was bleeding, and one witness said he was holding knives.

A car crashed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on October 9, 2023. | Source: Courtesy of Sergii Molchanov

The shooting happened after an officer “contacted” the suspect, said police. Two witnesses described hearing anywhere between two to five gunshots.

Why the man drove his car into the consulate is unclear, but a White House official said authorities believe the driver was "acting with malign intent."

Police vehicles and several other emergency vehicles parked outside the consulate of the People’s Republic of China in San Francisco. | Source: David Sjostedt/The Standard

The government of the People’s Republic of China has condemned what is described as an attack.

This is a developing story.

Joe Burn can be reached at jburn@sfstandard.com

