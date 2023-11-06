San Francisco’s courts are the latest institution to be impacted by the coming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference, which will fill the city with international leaders from Nov. 11 to 17, shut down parts of Downtown and snarl traffic.

The conference and its security zones will affect everything from court clerks to security and criminal cases, all of which will be slowed down or stalled, according to a judge and the San Francisco Superior Court. But some attorneys say the court’s closures are trampling the constitutional rights of their clients, many of whom have already had their cases delayed due to Covid.

“With the diversion of law enforcement to cover the event, we will need everyone’s patience and cooperation to keep our courts functioning well and efficiently despite these limitations,” read an Oct. 19 letter sent by Judge Loretta Giorgi to the Public Defender and the District Attorney’s Office.

The court is planning to have some operations reduced because traffic disruptions Downtown will hamper staff from coming to work, the letter said about the Hall of Justice. Since the letter, the court has announced it will limit its clerk hours to 8:30 a.m. to noon from Nov. 13 to 19 instead of between 8:30 and 4 p.m. The court has also stopped scheduling new court hearings, according to messages obtained by The Standard.

The court’s security will be impacted because sheriff's deputies will be used across the city for conference-related security, the letter said. Their absence or replacement will also impact courts because deputies are responsible for moving inmates from jail to court.

Witnesses will also be limited in criminal cases as law enforcement officers will not be able to testify in court because they will be working security or filling in for those working at the conference, the letter said.