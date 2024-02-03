“It’s brought a lot to us both professionally and personally,” Stagg said of the business. Since the bakery began in 2020, the couple have married and had their first child—something he said would not have been affordable without the business’s success.

The baked goods became a big hit, and the offerings kept expanding—along with the places where you could pick them up, including grocery stores, farmers’ markets and pop-ups. Now Stagg and Banchero have another milestone to celebrate: landing a permanent, brick-and-mortar space on Cortland Avenue.

Bernal Bakery began in the dark days of 2020 when laid-off San Francisco chefs Ryan Stagg and Daniella Banchero garnered national attention for turning pandemic lemons into lemon-scented pastries. Baking out of their Bernal Heights kitchen, the duo took orders for fresh-baked country loaves and chocolate chip cookies, lowering them to customers on the street in a wicker basket affixed to a pulley.

While Banchero has returned to full-time work at Dogpatch’s Piccino restaurant, Stagg will helm the new business under a new name: the Bernal Basket. It’s a callback to the bakery’s original operation and a nod to the larger array of offerings at the new café, located in the former Little Bee Baking space.

Stagg still has the original basket that lowered so much carb comfort to so many Bernal neighbors. He’s thought about using it as a sign for the new business, though “it might be a little too sentimental to hang outside,” he said.

The wholesale component of Bernal Bakery will continue under the same name, with its laminated pastries and toothsome loaves available across the Bay Area.