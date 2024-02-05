Last year, a report from city budget officials found that the existing business tax structure threatened the city’s recovery. The complicated tangle of taxes and fees created negative incentives for companies during the pandemic, encouraging them to keep employees home to save money on tax bills.

San Francisco’s array of business taxes is the city’s second-largest source of revenue after property taxes, making up some $1.4 billion of revenue in 2022. The Gross Receipts Tax makes up the majority of that number, which also includes newer special taxes like the Homelessness Gross Receipts Tax, the Commercial Rents Tax and the Overpaid Executive Tax.

The recommendations set the stage for a business tax reform ballot measure for the November election.

In response, local officials have put forward recommendations to transform San Francisco’s business taxes and align them with an economy less reliant on in-office work.

The huge shift to remote work has already left a hole in San Francisco’s budget, with years of increasingly dire deficits projected.

The major recommendations put forward by the Controller’s Office and the city’s Treasurer and Tax Collector include:

“In a world where office footprints are shrinking, we wanted to shift the tax away from something that penalizes businesses from having people physically work in the city,” said Ted Egan, the city’s chief economist.

Plus, the report found that the tax base was increasingly concentrated on some of the city’s largest companies in remote work industries, leaving it vulnerable if one or more of those companies decide to depart.

Creating a more streamlined Gross Receipts Tax structure with fewer categories and calculations for businesses, making it easier to predict and administer

Putting more emphasis on San Francisco sales versus the portion of workers in San Francisco for tax calculations to reduce the penalty for companies with workers in the city.