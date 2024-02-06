Vieneese Kelly was distraught.

Between jobs in the summer of 2016, she landed a short-term gig that promised her a small stipend to teach a college prep course for needy kids in the East Bay city of Richmond, her hometown.

But Kelly and the other instructors who signed up to put on the new summer program were never paid, she said.

“I was stressed out,” she said. “I had worked this job for four weeks, expecting this pay that was going to help me pay my bills.”

The Standard reached five of the six instructors who worked for the program that summer, all of whom said they were not paid as promised. While some of them said they were not sure who was responsible for stiffing them, three of the instructors said that one person was to blame: Kyra Worthy.

From 2018 until last month, Worthy was the director of San Francisco SAFE, a police-funded nonprofit whose finances are currently the subject of a criminal investigation. After some six years on the job, Worthy was fired Jan. 24 when her nonprofit board found that bank accounts at the organization were depleted and that there were indications of possible check forgery.

The controversy was not her first.