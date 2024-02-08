Hotel restaurants often leave diners feeling cynical. Prices run high, the vibes can feel cosmopolitan yet oddly placeless, and they largely cater to a captive audience of exhausted travelers. That is decidedly not the case at the effortlessly elegant Chambers Eat + Drink, inside the neon eden that is the Phoenix Hotel, which has been put on the market and may not be long for this world. So get a NY strip steak, chicory Caesar salad and cinnamon churros while you can—and peruse the city’s easiest-to-grasp cocktail menu, with its “Rum drink,” “Bourbon drink” and the like.

📍 601 Eddy St.