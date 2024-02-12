Love to hate: 6 San Francisco events to help singles survive Valentine’s Day

For many young singles, Valentine’s Day is the epitome of ick.
But fortunately, in San Francisco, there is no shortage of rebellious spirits out there looking to embrace the opposite of the mushy and gushy—call it anti-Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re still nursing heartache or saying “screw love forever,” here are six ways you can celebrate your singledom with no shame.
Cry over your crush at Westwood
Last year, Swifties got over their long list of ex-lovers at Westwood’s “Bad Blood”-themed pop-up bar. This year, the Marina honky-tonk brings back a similar concept with “Crushed Heartbreak Bar,” offering sweet drinks, photo opps and some fanciful coping mechanisms for moving on from your longtime lover or brief love affair. “Cry it out” over themed cocktails (there are tissues on hand), shred a love note or photo, and consult with a tarot card reader about what’s in store for your love life next. Who knows! You might find your next crush at the bar.
🗓️ Through March 2
📍 2036 Lombard St., Marina
🎟️ $20
Bare witness to breakups at Gateway Theatre
The storytelling show “About Last Night” typically tackles one-night stands and sexcapades, but for this anti-Valentine’s Day edition, a handful of brave souls will bare their souls about their breakups. For “So This Sucks: A Night of Heartbreak and Disappointment,” expect split-up stories ranging from the horrifying to the humorous and feel a little less lonely if you’re showing up sans plus one.
🗓️ Tuesday | 7:30 p.m.
📍 215 Jackson St.
🎟️ $15-25
Say ‘schmalentine’ to Valentine’s at Causwells
The popular Marina restaurant and bar offers a “Valentine’s Schmalentine’s” cocktail menu of limited-edition drinks cheekily nodding to relatable dating woes. Causwells’ “It’s Not Me, It’s You” turns an old breakup adage on its head with gin, pink peppercorn, Mommenpop Blood Orange aperitif, organic cranberry, grapefruit and prosecco. A burnt rice paper love note tops the “Fool Me Once” concoction of tequila, aperitif, passion fruit, egg whites and seltzer. And the tarragon gin-infused “Money Does Buy Love” lives up to its name at $19—and only 20 are sold per day.
🗓️ Tuesday-Sunday
📍 2346 Chestnut St., Marina
Sing your heart(ache) out at Roxie Theater
This bittersweet sing-along featuring anti-Valentine’s anthems and ’80s power ballads by Journey, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, Warrant and more returns to the Roxie. No word on the soundtrack, but if “Heartbreak Hotel” or “Faithfully” comes up, rest assured you’ll be able to sing it out with plenty of fellow crushed souls dressed in spandex with teased-up hair.
🗓️ Wednesday | 9 p.m.
📍 3117 16th St., Mission
🎟️ $17
See a dark and sexy circus show at Berber
Just because you don’t have a Valentine, doesn’t mean you can’t feel a little frisky. Soon-to-close North African supper club Berber will take one of its final bows with “Carnality,” a dark and sensuous “anti-Valentine’s erotic cirque show.” Paired with a four-course dinner, the suggestive aerial circus entertainment is intended to tease, titillate and taunt. From the promo photo, we’re getting Fifty Shades of Grey-in-the-air vibes. Tickets available via Tock.
🗓️ Thursday | 7 p.m.
📍1516 Broadway, Russian Hill
🎟️ $125
Rock out and mingle at El Rio
Finally, shake off your dating woes at El Rio’s epic post-Valentine’s Day party. The “night of anti-romance” features “queer noise rock” performances by San Francisco “gutter pop trio” Pleeay, Los Angeles bands Dildox and Duderella as well as DJ Cherub420.
🗓️ Thursday | 8 p.m.
📍 3158 Mission St., Mission
🎟️ $10