Love to hate: 6 San Francisco events to help singles survive Valentine’s Day

Last year, Swifties got over their long list of ex-lovers at Westwood’s “Bad Blood”-themed pop-up bar. This year, the Marina honky-tonk brings back a similar concept with “Crushed Heartbreak Bar,” offering sweet drinks, photo opps and some fanciful coping mechanisms for moving on from your longtime lover or brief love affair. “Cry it out” over themed cocktails (there are tissues on hand), shred a love note or photo, and consult with a tarot card reader about what’s in store for your love life next. Who knows! You might find your next crush at the bar.