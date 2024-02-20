But new records obtained from the school district—nearly three months after The Standard originally requested them—reveal that those initial estimates were fuzzy math. The total bill for the 13-person junket ballooned to more than $71,000.

The cost to the city for the trip initially appeared to be minimal. Melgar paid for her own flight while Ronen and a staffer had the city’s Department of Children, Youth and Their Families pick up the $2,558 cost of two round-trip flights.

Two supervisors, Myrna Melgar and Hillary Ronen, were invited to join 10 school officials for part of the trip, as they both supported a 2022 bond measure to increase city funding to the district by tens of millions every year.

With this in mind, the San Francisco Unified School District decided late last year to send a group of administrators and city officials on a two-week trip to Japan to learn about specialized teaching methods in—you guessed it—math. Specifically, district administrators were keen to learn more about Project IMPULS , a different method of teaching that has shown promise in boosting test scores.

The two-week trip in early November seems to have been hustled together in less than two months, based on flight purchase dates. An itinerary shows that in between lesson plans, there were buffet meals at resorts and a trip to Lake Kawaguchiko to see the famous view of Mount Fuji. The trip also included a weekend for officials to explore.

Expense reports show some school administrators used personal credit cards to rack up air miles for as much as $1,500 in travel-related charges that would later be reimbursed. One district administrator, Miguel De Loza, a supervisor for elementary multilingual programs, appears to have booked a return flight a full week after the program, parlaying the work trip into a vacation.

Autumn Looijen, who along with her partner, Siva Raj, helped fuel the 2022 school board recall, couldn’t help but laugh when hearing the numbers on how much the trip cost.

“If the district was going to spend $71,000 investing in a program that it was serious about implementing in the school district,” Looijen said, “I would hope that everyone who was on that trip would be directly involved in the decision of whether to adopt that curriculum.”

One might hope.

Thomas McDougal, executive director of Lesson Study Alliance, the nonprofit organization that charged $4,000 a pop in “tuition” for the trip, told The Standard that he understands the concerns taxpayers might have, especially when some people on the trip have no role in teaching math.