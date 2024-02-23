Voters will also weigh in on a senate race and Prop. 1, a state ballot measure to fund mental health treatment, and decide whether to boot two Superior Court judges.

Another is the Democratic County Central Committee, or the DCCC, where 24 open seats are up for grabs. Progressives and moderates are duking it out over control of the committee, which governs the local Democratic Party and will issue endorsements in fiercely contested November contests for mayor, Board of Supervisors and other positions.

There are two key battlegrounds on March 5. First are the seven propositions before voters, some of which could make drastic changes to rules surrounding policing and social services.

Since the beginning of this month, donors have poured well over $1 million into a handful of local campaigns, making their last-ditch pitches to voters. The dollar figure does not capture some contributions that have not been reported yet this month.

The city’s March election is just 259 hours away. Yes, we’re counting that—along with the immense amount of money pouring into what many consider to be one of the most consequential election seasons in San Francisco in decades.

Cash flowing to Propositions B and F

Proposition B, which would establish and fund a minimum number of police officers contingent on a future tax, is attracting deep-pocketed opposition. This month alone, donors have poured more than $618,400 into a group calling itself the “Stop the Cop Tax” committee.

Major donations to the anti-Prop. B campaign include a whopping $618,400 from Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy, $50,000 from tech executive Chris Larsen and $10,000 from the city’s police union. Since Feb. 1, the San Francisco Labor Council has given a relatively paltry $2,500 in support of Prop. B.

The Board of Supervisors approved the measure in November in a narrow 6-5 vote. Support is coming from the board’s president, Aaron Peskin, and unions like Service Employees International Union 1021 and International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 21’s PAC. They claim another stream of funding for police could open up more staffing opportunities for other first responders like firefighters and paramedics.

An amendment was then added by Supervisor Ahsha Safaí, who made the staffing contingent on voters amending an existing tax or approving a new one at some point in the future. In response, Dorsey pulled his support from the revised measure and accused Safaí of throwing a “poison pill” into it.

The ballot measure was originally conceived by Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who wanted to bolster police ranks by about 100 officers a year, in part through large signing bonuses. Skepticism grew after the Controller’s Office determined the effort could cost the city up to $300 million over five years.

Overall, the top three measures that have attracted the most money are Prop. B with $1.77 million, Prop. E with $1.67 million and Prop. A with $648,554.

The other proposition seeing heavy cash flow this month is Prop. F, which would allow the city to screen welfare recipients for illicit drug use and require them to seek treatment as a condition of receiving cash benefits. Placed on the ballot by Mayor London Breed, the measure comes in response to an overdose crisis that has taken the lives of thousands of San Franciscans. Recent surveys suggest that Prop. F is popular with voters, with 61% in favor, according to recent polling conducted by the Chamber of Commerce.

A total of $288,400 has been pushed toward the measure’s approval this month, with $100,000 in funding coming from businessman Kevin Xu and another $100,000 from conservative socialite Diane “Dede” Wilsey. Opposition dollars are coming from the Tenants and Owners Development Corporation (TODCO), along with SEIU Local 1021’s PAC, which have collectively contributed $25,000 since the start of the month.