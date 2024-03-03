In January, as the company does every year, Yelp compiled its users’ 100 favorite restaurants in America, and only one San Francisco restaurant made the list. The lone entry wasn’t Scoma’s, Swan Oyster Depot or San Tung. It was the somewhat nondescript Ocean Indian Cuisine on Geary Boulevard, in a part of the Richmond District best known for its Russian restaurants and Holy Virgin Cathedral’s bulbous onion domes.

In spite of the word “Indian,” Ocean Indian Cuisine is actually as much a Nepalese restaurant. Its interior is filled with framed photos of Mount Everest and Pashupatinath, a massive Hindu temple complex in Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital. As with Switzerland or Colorado, Nepalese identity is strongly tied to its massive mountains, but while most non-Nepalese Americans know where the Himalayas are, fewer are familiar with dal bhat (a lentil curry) or momos (steamed dumplings).

Across the Bay Area, the food of Nepal, a landlocked Asian country of 30 million people with the world’s only non-rectangular flag, can feel almost hidden in plain sight. Typically meat-forward and full-flavored, it’s often called “Himalayan” food—and indeed, Yelp’s own category for the cuisine is “Himalayan/Nepalese.” That is, when Nepal isn’t absorbed into its larger and better-known neighbors entirely.