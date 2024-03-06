A man who is a member of a community group that works with Everett Middle School was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, police and the school district said.

Officers responded around 12:45 p.m. to the school at 450 Church St. after learning of possible inappropriate contact between an adult and student, San Francisco police Officer Robert Rueca told The Standard. After an investigation, officers arrested the man who worked on the school's campus for a community-based organization.

The suspect is not a San Francisco Unified School District employee, the district said, but it is affiliated with the school.

No further details, including the suspect's name or the organization he is a member of, have been released.

An SFUSD spokesperson said school administrators called police on the adult male community group member.

"The school is providing support directly to the impacted student and their family," the district said, declining to release further details on privacy grounds.