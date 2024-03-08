Zara to close San Francisco Union Square store

Zara will not renew the lease for its Union Square location after January 2025, a company spokesperson confirmed in an email Friday.
While its 250 Post St. location will not operate after January, the retailer's store at the newly rebranded Emporium Centre will remain open, the spokesperson said.
Zara has another San Francisco location in the Stonestown Galleria shopping center.
Zara's decision to close its Union Square location comes amid a wave of closures in what was San Francisco's premier shopping district for decades. The company did not provide information on why it is closing the store.
The North Face store at 180 Post St. announced Thursday it would close on March 31.
Last week, Macy's confirmed that it plans to close its massive flagship location after more than a century in Union Square, joining the likes of T-Mobile, Express and the RealReal, all of which have shuttered their locations in the neighborhood over the past year.
According to real estate firm Avison Young, Union Square has an availability rate of 22%, nearly four times the rest of the city.
The nearby Emporium Centre has also seen a retail exodus, with Nordstrom—an anchor tenant, along with Bloomingdale's—closing in August, leaving more than 300,000 square feet vacant. Eight other tenants have left the mall since June 2023, including Cinemark Theatres, Adidas and Hollister.
The new operators said they have a multipronged strategy for the mall's comeback that includes working with existing retailers and restaurants to keep them at the property, helping to bring in new entertainment and culinary tenants, continuing to improve security and working with the city and local groups on improvements to the surrounding neighborhood.