Zara to close San Francisco Union Square store

Zara will not renew the lease for its Union Square location after January 2025, a company spokesperson confirmed in an email Friday.

While its 250 Post St. location will not operate after January, the retailer's store at the newly rebranded Emporium Centre will remain open, the spokesperson said.

Zara has another San Francisco location in the Stonestown Galleria shopping center.

Zara's decision to close its Union Square location comes amid a wave of closures in what was San Francisco's premier shopping district for decades. The company did not provide information on why it is closing the store.

The North Face store at 180 Post St. announced Thursday it would close on March 31.