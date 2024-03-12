Months later, as polling shows voters are frustrated by the state of the city , some lawmakers want the Board of Supervisors to focus on local problems.

But the long hours of heated debate came at a fraught time for the city. San Francisco has had to take a long, hard look in the mirror at the issues going on at home—the post-Covid economy, public safety, housing and homelessness—leaving others wondering why it was spending so much time on a conflict thousands of miles away.

For some, the resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza dovetailed neatly with the city’s long history of progressive activism: Of course, San Francisco was going to say something about this.

For a stretch of roughly 40 days this past winter, San Francisco became a battleground over how elected officials should weigh in on one of the most third-rail political topics in America: the Israel-Hamas war.

On Tuesday, Supervisor Joel Engardio will introduce a resolution calling for the board to spend its time debating what are salt-of-the-earth municipal issues: taxes, zoning and permitting. He says the city should only pass resolutions about outside issues if there is “a clear consensus” among board members about “non-contentious” matters.

“This resolution is forward-looking,” Engardio said in an interview. “l don’t want to relitigate the [Gaza cease-fire] resolution. We live in a tumultuous world. There will be plenty of issues outside of our jurisdiction. It doesn’t ban or preclude us from weighing in on anything. It's just a reminder on what we have control over.”

Engardio’s view is attracting broad support among his colleagues: Board President Aaron Peskin, Myrna Melgar, Matt Dorsey and Ahsha Safaí as co-sponsors. Still, his declaration is nonbinding and does nothing to prevent his colleagues from introducing a resolution about something outside the city’s borders.

Engardio’s resolution, along with remarks from Mayor London Breed that San Francisco had “gotten away from delivering the basics,” reflects a fundamental question: Should the city clean up its own house before wading into foreign affairs? Does the city need to tidy up its own home first before it can proclaim itself as the shining example of liberal politics for the rest of the country and the world?