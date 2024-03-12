The restaurant opened last year in a partnership with the Bay Area’s well-regarded Hi Neighbor Restaurant Group after husband-and-wife chef team Serena Chow Fisher and David Fisher left their Michelin-starred Bernal Heights restaurant Marlena.

Nine other restaurants, each in the Los Angeles area, fill out the rest of the California guide's March list: Amour, Little Fish, Liu's Cafe, Pollo a la Brasa, Quarter Sheets Pizza, Sawa, Uka, Funke and Sushi Sonagi. But until the full Michelin 2024 list is released later this year, 7 Adams makes for a perfect restaurant for date night.