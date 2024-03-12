The 2024 Michelin Guide California selection isn't out yet, but the renowned guide is offering a sneak peek at some notable dining spots, including a noteworthy San Francisco restaurant.
In a list of 10 California restaurants released Tuesday, Michelin inspectors highlighted 7 Adams for its "five-course menu courteous of chefs Serena and David Fisher infus[ing] their magic with the fresh flavors of the Golden State."
The guide touted the restaurant's unfussy Californian cuisine made with seasonal ingredients, citing dishes like caramelle pasta with kabocha squash and chanterelle mushrooms, and black cod with sunchokes and shellfish broth. Desserts like apple crumb cake with bay leaf ice cream also earned praise.
The inspectors called finding a five-course tasting menu under $100 in San Francisco "a tall order" but said 7 Adams makes it "seem effortless."
The restaurant opened last year in a partnership with the Bay Area’s well-regarded Hi Neighbor Restaurant Group after husband-and-wife chef team Serena Chow Fisher and David Fisher left their Michelin-starred Bernal Heights restaurant Marlena.
Nine other restaurants, each in the Los Angeles area, fill out the rest of the California guide's March list: Amour, Little Fish, Liu's Cafe, Pollo a la Brasa, Quarter Sheets Pizza, Sawa, Uka, Funke and Sushi Sonagi. But until the full Michelin 2024 list is released later this year, 7 Adams makes for a perfect restaurant for date night.