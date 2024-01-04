Is it the food? Or is the ambience the main thing? Does your date require Michelin-starred service with a multicourse tasting menu? Or would a divey neighborhood haunt feel more romantic? I’d argue that, with the right person, any place can make a great date night spot … with a few caveats.

What makes a good date-night restaurant? With the holidays in the rearview and Valentine’s Day fast approaching, it feels like a good time to ask.

Whether it’s your first date or your 50th, I suggest thinking twice before going the fancy, 12-course tasting menu route. Inevitably, you’ll be too full and inebriated by the end of the meal to do anything, apart from pass out in your bed.

Appropriately enough, the force behind the 2-month-old Fillmore District restaurant is husband-and-wife duo David Fisher and Serena Chow Fisher. The pair met while cooking together in fine-dining restaurants in New York before migrating to California and eventually opening their dream spot.

On the opposite end of the dining spectrum, I do love the idea of hitting up my favorite taqueria for a low-key date night. But let’s be honest, making out with burrito breath is not ideal. You want to be strategic about these things.

The Fishers’ beloved pandemic-born Marlena in Bernal Heights—an homage to David Fisher’s restaurateur mother—earned a Michelin star before the chef duo departed the restaurant earlier this year.

A nod to Fisher’s childhood address, 7 Adams has maintained the same accessible-but-elegant formula and menu format, offering a relatively affordable five-course tasting menu for $87. David is in charge of all things savory, and Serena oversees the desserts.

“I don’t like to focus too much on one thing,” David Fisher said. “I like to try new things and give people options so they can select their own experience.”

Maybe that’s why 7 Adams is so fun. You and your date can order the entire menu and share bites from each other’s plates—it feels like you’re in it together, like you’re both working toward accomplishing some great gastronomic goal. And, of course, there are few things more intimate than sharing food. If you can’t eat off each other’s plates, you might be with the wrong person.

The seasonal menu at 7 Adams changes often, about every two weeks. The first two courses are small plates—maybe a kampachi crudo in a sesame dashi followed by charred broccoli with a gribiche sauce one week, a blow-torched scallop seasoned with hazelnut oil before a squash soup with a wagyu fat vinaigrette the next.