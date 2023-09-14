This new downtown San Francisco club recalls vintage jazz era

The 20-some cocktails are divided into three sections: modern classics (house cocktails), classics (tried-and-true favorites) and low + no proof (for those who don’t drink alcohol yet still want to imbibe and vibe).

You get a small free drink as soon as you sit down, a sample to get your palate going, which is a nice touch. Tonight, it’s a refreshing Kir Royale, a champagne cocktail with red, sweet currant liqueur served in a mini flute.

As you flip through the menu feeling order anxiety, let me do the hard work for you: Do not skip the Hot Seven. It’s Wilde’s take on the Last Word, a shaken gin-based cocktail made with Green Chartreuse–a French herbal liqueur made by Carthusian monks–lime juice and Maraschino liqueur. Wilde subs Alpe Genepy liqueur for Chartreuse, which provides the same alpine notes but adds a floral, fruity aroma. Rye whiskey takes the place of gin, while a touch of agave binds it all together and a dash of pineapple juice lends tropical notes while adding a foamy texture when the concoction is shaken. It’s strained into a coupe glass with a shaving of nutmeg and an extra long lime twist as a garnish.