The evening sessions are part of Bransford-Young’s personal mission to liven up San Francisco’s notoriously sleepy nightlife scene.

Inside a bright storefront filled with more than 5,000 records, glowing mixers and swirling light photography of his own making, DJ Lamont Bransford-Young can be found several nights a week swaying side-to-side with his headphones on, teaching students how to scratch, sample, juggle and cross-fade late into the night. Bransford-Young’s latest lessons start at 8 p.m. and conclude at 10 p.m.—although he has hosted classes that go as late as midnight for clients driving in from outside the city.

Most neon lights in the Mission beckon you to enter a local watering hole for a drink. But the electric blue sign in the window of Fingersnaps Media Arts instead invites you to “learn to DJ”—even at 9 p.m. on a Saturday.

“This is a major city,” he gripes. “I don't know why we don't have yoga classes at 10 o'clock at night!”

While a music school for night owls might seem like an unconventional business choice, Bransford-Young hasn’t regretted opening the DJ studio on 20th and San Carlos streets after teaching private lessons in his Mission home for 15 years previously.

“If you’re willing to come here to patronize, I want to be available to you,” Bransford-Young said. “I don’t want to turn down business because of time.”

Over the last five years—the storefront was closed for one year during the pandemic—Bransford-Young’s DJ studio has attracted countless curious passersby intrigued by the inviting “learn to DJ” sign.

“People discouraged me about acquiring a space like this,” he said. “They thought it should be in a warehouse in East Oakland or West Oakland or in South San Francisco. But I wanted to be visible because I want to see the world. I want the world to see me.”

The draw of Bransford-Young’s classes is undeniable on a recent Saturday afternoon as dozens of passersby ogled the storefront, with one baseball-hatted dad even popping in with his argyle-vested preteen to ask, “Is this a record store?”

“No, it’s a DJ store,” Bransford-Young replied.

“On no shit!”