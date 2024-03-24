Each animal can grow up to 2 or 3 inches long, with a thin translucent sail rising up and stretching the length of its body and small tentacles hanging underneath.

Known as by-the-wind sailors, or Velella velella, the relatives of jellyfish truly are at the mercy of the wind, which pushes them along the ocean surface as they scoop up their microscopic diet of marine larvae and eggs, sometimes even tiny crustaceans.

If you don’t watch where you’re stepping on Ocean Beach, you might miss them. These alien-looking tiny blue jellies with sails have been washing ashore in San Francisco by the hundreds over the last few days.

Though it doesn’t happen every year due to varying wind and ocean patterns, it’s not uncommon for their blue, gelatinous bodies to pile up somewhere along the California coast, from Point Reyes to Orange County. This week, they’ve been washing up on San Francisco’s Ocean Beach since at least Tuesday, when a Reddit user posted images of some.

Among crab shells, feathers and other ocean detritus, swaths of them marked the high-tide line on Thursday, many of the bodies now dried and translucent, devoid of their blue coloring. Two surfers coming out of the water said they had seen masses of the jellies being carried toward shore by the waves earlier in the week.

Out on the open ocean, by-the-wind sailors amass in huge blooms, sometimes up to trillions at a time, according to Chrissy Piotrowski, senior collections manager of invertebrate zoology at the California Academy of Sciences. But right now, like most springs, the prevailing Pacific winds are blowing onshore, splashing waves of them onto California beaches. Though that usually happens around April, “it’s not that crazy that we’re seeing them a little bit early this year,” Piotrowski said, and it wouldn’t be surprising for more to come.