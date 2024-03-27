Skip to main content
Park Ranger SUV stolen and crashed near UN Plaza

An SUV backed into a building rests on a sidewalk, with police officers investigating.
San Francisco police respond to a stolen city Park Ranger vehicle backed into a building Tuesday night on Charles J. Brenham Place between Market and McAllister streets. | Source: Joel Umanzor/The Standard
By Joel Umanzor and George Kelly

A San Francisco Park Ranger SUV was stolen from United Nations Plaza and abandoned after it was backed into a building Tuesday night in downtown San Francisco, police said.

In a statement, police said officers responded around 8:39 p.m. to Seventh and Market streets for a vehicle theft report.

When officers arrived, they learned a city-owned vehicle had been stolen and found it crashed into a building on Charles J. Brenham Place between Market and McAllister streets.

The area where the SUV was found is known for illegal night markets and scenes of open-air drug dealing after dark.

A suspect fled the scene after the collision and was not found. Police said there were no reported injuries at the time.

Joel Umanzor can be reached at jumanzor@sfstandard.com
George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

