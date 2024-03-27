Park Ranger SUV stolen and crashed near UN Plaza

A San Francisco Park Ranger SUV was stolen from United Nations Plaza and abandoned after it was backed into a building Tuesday night in downtown San Francisco, police said.

In a statement, police said officers responded around 8:39 p.m. to Seventh and Market streets for a vehicle theft report.

When officers arrived, they learned a city-owned vehicle had been stolen and found it crashed into a building on Charles J. Brenham Place between Market and McAllister streets.