Park Ranger SUV stolen and crashed near UN Plaza

A San Francisco Park Ranger SUV was stolen from United Nations Plaza and abandoned after it was backed into a building Tuesday night in downtown San Francisco, police said.
In a statement, police said officers responded around 8:39 p.m. to Seventh and Market streets for a vehicle theft report.
When officers arrived, they learned a city-owned vehicle had been stolen and found it crashed into a building on Charles J. Brenham Place between Market and McAllister streets.
The area where the SUV was found is known for illegal night markets and scenes of open-air drug dealing after dark.
A suspect fled the scene after the collision and was not found. Police said there were no reported injuries at the time.